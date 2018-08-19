Indians OF Martin set to leave hospital after life-threatening infection

Cleveland Indians center fielder Leonys Martin is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Sunday after battling a life-threatening bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and ravaged internal organs, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti announced.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Leonys Martin (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s beyond a relief,” Antonetti said.

Martin was transferred out of intensive care on Thursday.

Martin, 30, initially became ill after a game on Aug. 7 and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic the next day.

In the following days, his health disintegrated even further, prompting Indians manager Terry Francona to ask for prayers.

“We have to respect what the family wishes so we are,” Francona told reporters at the time. “We talked to the team a little bit. We just need to respect their privacy right now.

“What I would say, if you believe in saying prayers and things like that, keep him in your thoughts. But he’s in a good place. He’s at the Clinic and he’s getting good care.”

Cleveland acquired Martin and starting pitcher Kyle Dowdy from Detroit for shortstop prospect Willi Castro just before the non-waiver trade deadline.

He played in six games before becoming ill. Francona initially revealed that Martin was suffering from an intestinal disorder but didn’t get into details.

Since he was acquired, Martin has five hits, including two homers, with four RBIs in 15 at-bats. Overall, he is batting .255 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 84 games this season.

Martin also has played for the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs since reaching the majors in 2011.