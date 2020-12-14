Spiders favored for Cleveland's next mascot name

The Cleveland Spiders remain the favorite to become the Major League Baseball team’s next mascot following Sunday night’s report that the franchise will drop Indians after 105 years.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 8, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona talks to the team during workouts at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbook.ag installed Spiders as Cleveland’s most likely last name back in July and it remains the clear betting favorite by the sportsbook at +250. The Cleveland Baseball Team has emerged as the second favorite at +500 as a potential short-term solution following in the footsteps of the Washington Football Team after the Redskins name was retired.

Cleveland next mascot name odds:

Spiders, +250

Cleveland Baseball Team, +500

Guardians, +500

Wild Things, +800

Blue Sox, +900

Crows, +1000

Naps, +1000

Rocks, +1000

Buckeyes, +1200

Dobys, +1600

Cuyahogas, +2000

Rockers, +2000

Bullfrogs, +2500

Blues, +3300

Castles, +3300

Cinders, +3300

Fellers, +3300

Great Lakers, +3300

Hazards, +3300

Unions, +3300

Burning River, +5000

--Field Level Media