Indians sign IF Miller with Kipnis ailing

The Cleveland Indians signed infielder Brad Miller to a one-year major league contract Sunday.

The versatile veteran has played almost every position on the diamond, but the Indians will likely ask him to handle second base while All-Star Jason Kipnis recovers from a right calf strain.

Kipnis has already been ruled out for Thursday’s season opener at Minnesota.

Miller, 29, hit .385 with two homers and three RBIs this spring in 12 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Miller split last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, batting a combined .248 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 75 games.

His best season came with the Rays in 2016 when he posted 30 homers, 29 doubles and 81 RBIs in 152 games, all career highs.

