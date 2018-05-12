Indians place Naquin on DL

The Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Saturday.

May 11, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Tyler Naquin (30) hits a two RBI double in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Naquin suffered the injury during Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals while running out a two-run double.

An MRI exam revealed the extent of the injury.

Left-hander Tyler Olson was activated from the paternity list to fill the roster spot. Olson is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in 15 appearances with the Indians this season.

Naquin is batting .333 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He has an eight-game hitting streak and is 10-for-24 in May.