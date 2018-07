Streaking Rockies beat D-backs, move into second in NL West

Colorado catcher Tom Murphy hit a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning and the visiting Rockies moved into second place in the National League West with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Jul 21, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte (4) high fives with Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed (13) after scoring a run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Desmond had two hits and an RBI and for the Rockies, who have won 15 of their last 18 and leapfrogged the Diamondbacks while moving within one game of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead.

Steven Souza Jr. had three hits and two RBIs, Ketel Marte had two hits and scored twice and Nick Ahmed had two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 of 18. Yoshihisa Hirano (2-2) took the loss.

Jul 21, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson (7) hits an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Oberg (6-0) gave up the tying run in the seventh inning but got his second victory of the series. Wade Davis pitched around Marte’s single and a two-out walk in the ninth for his 28th save.

The D-backs broke a scoreless tie by scoring three runs on two hits in the fourth inning. Marte was hit by a pitch before Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock walked to load the bases. Souza singled in Marte, and Goldschmidt tagged up and scored on Ahmed’s foul pop caught behind first base when first baseman Ian Desmond caught the ball over his shoulder and could not get much on his throw home.

Chris Owings then singled in Pollock for a 3-0 Arizona lead.

Desmond tripled to lead off the fifth inning, breaking up Arizona starter Zack Godley’s no-hitter, before RBI doubles by Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon made it 3-2. Hampson, purchased before Saturday’s game from Triple-A Albuquerque, had his first major league hit. He was added when DJ LeMahieu was placed on the disabled list.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Souza’s RBI single in the fifth made it 4-2 before Colorado tied the game on Desmond’s single and a wild pitch in a two-run sixth inning, when Godley’s throwing error opened the door allowing leadoff hitter Carlos Gonzalez to reach base.

Gonzalez later doubled in a run in the seventh inning for a 5-4 lead before Nick Ahmed tied it at 5 with an RBI single in the last of the inning.

Godley gave up five hits and four runs (three earned) in five-plus innings, with six strikeouts, four walks and two wild pitches.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland gave up five hits and four runs in five innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

—Field Level Media