Rockies put 2B LeMahieu (oblique) on DL

The Colorado Rockies placed DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, one day after the second baseman suffered a strained left oblique.

file photo: Jul 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu (9) comes in to score a run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu departed Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks before the third inning due to the ailment.

It marks the third DL stint of the season for the two-time All-Star. LeMahieu missed the team’s final 15 games in May due to a left thumb injury, plus was out for eight games from April 28-May 8 with a strained right hamstring.

LeMahieu, who led the National League with a .348 batting average in 2016, is hitting .278 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 72 games this season. The 30-year-old has a career average of .300.

Colorado recalled infielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Hampson was batting .306 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 53 games for Albuquerque.

The Rockies also designated infielder Daniel Castro for assignment. The 25-year-old Castro batted .174 with one homer and six RBIs in 18 games for Colorado earlier this season.

—Field Level Media