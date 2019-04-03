Reports: Rockies extend Marquez for five years, $43 million

FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies agreed with right-handed starter German Marquez on a five-year, $43 million contract extension, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Marquez, 24, was not yet arbitration eligible but is now under contract through 2023. ESPN reports the deal includes a club option that could become a mutual option for 2024 if Marquez has two top-three finishes in Cy Young Award voting, with other escalators for top-five finishes.

The deal marks the second-largest guarantee for any pitcher with two or fewer years of service in the majors. Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell, who won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, received a five-year, $50 million extension last month.

Marquez broke out in the second half of last season, going 6-3 with a 2.61 ERA, 124 strikeouts and just 20 walks across 93 innings, helping the Rockies make a late charge to the playoffs. He finished the season 14-11 overall, with a 3.77 ERA, 230 strikeouts and 57 walks in 196 innings across 33 starts. He has a career ERA of 4.07.

Opening his third full season in the majors, Marquez won his first start of 2019 on Friday, allowing one run on two hits in six innings against the Marlins, striking out seven and walking three.

The Venezuela native is scheduled to make his second start on Wednesday in the series finale at the Rays.

