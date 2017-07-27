FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2017 / 5:32 AM / in 20 days

Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek

1 Min Read

Jul 18, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Pat Neshek (17) delivers in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rockies continued their push for the playoffs by acquiring relief pitcher Pat Neshek in a trade with thePhiladelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The Rockies sent three minor league players in exchange for cash and the two-time All Star Neshek, who will immediately strengthen their bullpen.

The 36-year-old is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this year. He was the Phillies' lone representative at the All Star Game.

“It's exciting,” Neshek told reporters. “You're jumping into a playoff race. That's a great team, great offense. I don't know the exact standings, but I know they're in the wild card right now.”

The Rockies are 58-45 and currently have control of the National League’s second wild card spot.

Colorado is looking to reach the post-season for the first time since 2009.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.