Rockies RHP Scott Oberg sidelined due to further blood-clot issues

Colorado Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday after experiencing more blood-clot issues.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg (45) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oberg underwent surgery Thursday to treat the recurrence of blood clots in his right elbow that have placed his career in jeopardy. This reportedly is the fourth time the 31-year-old Oberg has had blood-clot issues during his career.

Oberg will meet with specialists to discuss what can be done. He missed all of last season after a blood-clot issue in August 2019 and was hopeful thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in September 2020 would resolve the condition.

“We’re crushed,” Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters. “This one hurts. He’s in relatively good spirits overall. From the team, we’ll support Scotty, and put our arms around him when we see him.”

Oberg pitched in a ‘B’ game on Wednesday and reported numbness in his pitching arm the following day. The Rockies were concerned and got him into surgery later Thursday.

“Obviously, we’re all devastated by this, knowing Scotty like we do, and knowing some of the heartache that he has been through over the course of his career as it relates to this problem,” Black said.

Oberg allowed two hits in four scoreless innings over four spring appearances.

Oberg reached the majors with the Rockies in 2015 and has compiled an 18-8 mark with a 3.85 ERA and seven saves in 259 relief appearances.

He was 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 49 appearances in 2019 prior to the season-ending surgery.

