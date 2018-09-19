No ligament damage to Rockies SS Story's elbow

The Colorado Rockies are breathing a sigh of relief about All-Star shortstop Trevor Story’s health.

Story left the team’s Monday night game due to a right elbow ailment, but he apparently did not sustain a serious injury.

“We got pretty good (test) results this afternoon,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday. “There’s some inflammation and a little bit of soreness around the joint, but the ligament seems to be fine.”

Black added that Story could be back in action in a few days.

Earlier Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Story could have damage to the ulnar collateral ligament. UCL injuries often lead to Tommy John surgery.

Story hurt his elbow while making a throw Monday night in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in the opener of a key three-game series that could help decide the National League West.

He stayed in the game but aggravated his elbow in the fourth inning when he swung at a pitch from Hyun-Jin Ryu. Story departed the contest at that time.

“I just kind of felt something on a throw when I dove for the ball and then my elbow was a little tight,” Story said postgame. “I just tried to play through it and when I swung through that pitch, kind of extended my arm, I felt it a little more.”

He said he came out of the game as an act of “just being cautious” but was disappointed.

“It’s tough, unfortunate, frustrating for me,” Story said. “You never want to come out of the game, especially a game like this. It’s such a huge series.”

Any time Story misses would be a key loss for the Rockies. With a dozen games to play entering Tuesday night, the Rockies were a half-game out of both first place in the division and the second NL wild card.

On the season, his first as an All-Star, Story is batting .288 with 33 home runs, 40 doubles, 102 RBIs and 26 stolen bases as a potential MVP candidate.

