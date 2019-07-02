Sports News
Rockies reinstate All-Star Story from IL

FILE PHOTO: Jun 18, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies reinstated All-Star shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Houston Astros.

Story, 26, went on the IL on June 20 with a right thumb strain. He was 2-for-6 in two rehab appearances this weekend with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Story is batting .294 with 17 homers, 48 RBIs, 65 runs and 12 stolen bases in 72 games this season. He was named to his second straight All-Star team.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies optioned right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez to Albuquerque.

Gonzalez, 27, was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two starts for Colorado.

