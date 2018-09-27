Rockies' Marquez strikes out eight to open game

Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez tied a modern record (since 1900) by striking out the first eight batters of the game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies in Denver.

Sep 26, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing pitcher Nick Pivetta ended the streak by reaching base on Marquez’s throwing error to first base.

Marquez now shares the mark with two others since 1900, Jim Deshaies on Sept. 23, 1986, for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jacob deGrom for the New York Mets on Sept. 15, 2014, against the Miami Marlins.

Mickey Welch set the record of nine on Aug. 28, 1884, for the New York Gothams.

Marquez began the night 13-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts this year. He had struck out 210 and walked 54 in 183 1/3 innings.

The Rockies entered the day 87-70 and a half-game up on the St. Louis Cardinals for the final National League wild-card spot and a half-game behind the Dodgers for the NL West lead.

—Field Level Media