Carrasco, Donaldson named Comeback Players of Year

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco was named 2019 American League Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday following his battle with cancer.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson collected the award in the National League after missing most of the previous season with arm and calf injuries.

Carrasco, 32, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June and missed three months of the season for treatments before rejoining the Indians in September. He finished the season with a 6-7 record and a 5.29 ERA in 23 games, including 12 starts.

Donaldson, limited to just 52 games in 2018, played in 155 games for the Braves this season and batted .259 with 37 home runs, 94 RBIs, 96 runs scored and 100 walks.

Carrasco is the second Indians player to win the award, joining left-hander Cliff Lee (2008). Donaldson is the third recipient for the Braves, joining right-hander Tim Hudson (2010) and left-hander Jonny Venters (2018).

