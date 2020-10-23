MLB: 54 days without a positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Oct 21, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Brett Phillips (14), Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot (13) and Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There have been no new positive COVID-19 cases among players for 54 consecutive days, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced Friday.

A total of 3,597 samples were collected and tested from Oct. 16-22, including players and staff.

The total number of tests to date is 172,740, with 91 positive tests (57 players and 34 staff members). Twenty-one different teams have had at least one positive test during the monitoring phase.

The World Series resumes on Friday night with Game 3 in Arlington, Texas, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

--Field Level Media