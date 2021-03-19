One player tests positive in latest MLB COVID-19 results

One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Out of a total of 14,845 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.007 percent.

To date, there have been 13 positive monitoring tests (10 players, three staff members) out of 58,773 tests conducted, a positive rate of 0.02 percent.

Nine different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah conducts the testing.

