Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Sports News

One player tests positive in latest MLB COVID-19 results

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent weekly results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

Out of a total of 14,845 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, that equates to a positive rate of 0.007 percent.

To date, there have been 13 positive monitoring tests (10 players, three staff members) out of 58,773 tests conducted, a positive rate of 0.02 percent.

Nine different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah conducts the testing.

--Field Level Media

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up