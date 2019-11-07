Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive player

FILE PHOTO: Sep 19, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez runs after hitting a two-RBI single during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez was selected the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday as the glove supplier announced its defensive player awards.

Perez, who is one of four first-time honorees on the all-defensive team, threw out an American League-best 40.8 percent of base steals (20 of 49) this season.

Also claiming their first Wilson team honor are three other position players: St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge.

The Houston Astros, named Defensive Team of the Year, also received an award for the first time.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons won for the sixth time, Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain earned his fourth award and Diamondbacks/Astros pitcher Zack Greinke won for the third time.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman each won for the second time. Chapman was the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson began picking a top defensive player in 2012 and added the team award in 2014.

—Field Level Media