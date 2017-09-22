Baseball: Ausmus will not return as Detroit Tigers manager

(The Sports Xchange) - The Detroit Tigers announced Friday the contract of manager Brad Ausmus will not be extended beyond the 2017 season.

Sep 5, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus (7) in the dugout during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ausmus, 48, and his coaching staff will remain in their current positions through the end of the season, according to general manager Al Avila.

The Tigers entered Friday’s games in fourth place in the American League Central with a 62-91 record, and will finish with their fewest wins in a season under Ausmus.

”As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it’s best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position,“ Avila said in a statement. ”Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years.

“Our search for a new manager is underway.”

Ausmus was named the 37th manager in Tigers history on Nov. 3, 2013. He led Detroit to an American League Central Division title in his first season as manager in 2014. The Tigers have not made a postseason appearance since then.

During his four-year tenure as manager, the Tigers have posted a 312-325 (.490) record.

Ausmus was a former major league catcher playing for Detroit, San Diego, Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers.