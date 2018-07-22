Iglesias plates four, Fiers shuts down Red Sox in Tigers' 5-0 win

Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, Mike Fiers delivered another quality start and the Detroit Tigers blanked the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Iglesias had a two-run double and two-run homer as the Tigers bounced back from losing 1-0 to Boston on Friday. Jeimer Candelario contributed two hits, a run scored and an RBI while Victor Martinez scored twice.

Fiers (7-6) consistently worked out of trouble, scattering seven hits and walking three while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. He has recorded five consecutive quality starts.

Alex Wilson was spotless in a 1 2/3-inning relief stint. Shane Greene got the last three outs, striking out two in the ninth inning.

Boston starter Brian Johnson (1-3) gave up two unearned runs and five hits in five innings, striking out five without walking a batter.

The Tigers scored two runs in the second with the help of an error. Martinez reached with one out on a throwing error by third baseman Rafael Devers, who was just activated from the disabled list on Saturday. Candelario followed with a single. Johnson retired the next batter before Iglesias ripped a double to left to bring home both runners.

The Tigers had another threat going in the fourth with runners on the corners and one out after singles by Candelario and Ronny Rodriguez. They wasted the opportunity as Iglesias struck out and JaCoby Jones hit into a fielder’s choice.

Boston had runners on the corners and two out in the fifth but Fiers responded by striking out Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox had two more baserunners in the sixth with two out. Jackie Bradley flied out, leaving those runners stranded.

The Tigers then busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning after Tyler Thornburg replaced Johnson. John Hicks walked and advanced to third on Martinez’s single. Candelario hit a sacrifice fly to knock in Hicks. Following a groundout, Iglesias lined his third homer of the season over the left-field wall to make it 5-0.

Fiers departed in the seventh after giving up one-out singles to Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi. Wilson got out of the jam by inducing Bogaerts to hit into a double play.

