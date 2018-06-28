Tigers fire pitching coach Bosio over 'insensitive comments'

The Detroit Tigers abruptly fired pitching coach Chris Bosio on Wednesday, saying the former big leaguer violated club policy with “his insensitive comments.”

Jun 22, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio (29) talks with starting pitcher Mike Fiers (50) during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the full release from the club:

“Effective immediately, the Detroit Tigers have terminated the contract of pitching coach Chris Bosio for his insensitive comments that violated club policy and his uniform employee contract. The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The club will have no further comment on this matter.”

There have been no reports to what Bosio said, though multiple reports said general manager Al Avila said the comments were directed at a team employee. The Tigers are scheduled to host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Sports anchor Brad Galli of Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV tweeted that Bosio “used racist language toward a team employee.”

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire added Bosio to his staff prior this season, Gardenhire’s first in charge in Detroit. The Tigers currently rank 22nd in the majors in team ERA.

Bosio, 55, spent 11 seasons in the majors, going 94-93 with a 3.69 ERA with Milwaukee and Seattle. His last season was 1996. His most successful run as a coach was with the Chicago Cubs, where he served as pitching coach from 2012-17, serving on the World Series winning 2016 squad.

—Field Level Media