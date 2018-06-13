Tigers' Cabrera suffers season-ending biceps injury

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera suffered a season-ending rupture of his left biceps tendon on Tuesday, the team announced.

Jun 9, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) hits a single in the 12th inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Venezuelan was hurt while swinging and missing on a third-inning pitch by Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

The team said he will have season-ending surgery.

“He feels really bad,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters.

“He feels like he’s letting people down. There’s a guy who’s a warrior. Total respect for that man. He’s a hell of a baseball player. Hopefully, we can somehow get through this thing and get him back playing.

“We’ve got to try to help him get through this thing. It’s a very sad day for our baseball team. He’s a special player, a special person to have around here. That’s a blow. I felt terrible when I saw him do that.” An 11-time All Star and two-time American League MVP, the 35-year-old Cabrera is batting .299 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 38 games this season.