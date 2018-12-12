Reports: Tigers, SS Mercer agree to one-year deal

The Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with shortstop Jordy Mercer on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Detroit was pursuing a shortstop to replace free agent Jose Iglesias.
Mercer, 32, batted .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 117 games last season.
Mercer has a .256 career average with 55 homers and 277 RBIs over seven seasons with the Pirates.
Mercer hit more than 10 homers in a season three times for Pittsburgh. He drove in a career-high 59 runs in 2016.
—Field Level Media