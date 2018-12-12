Sports News
December 12, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Reports: Tigers, SS Mercer agree to one-year deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: May 27, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer (10) fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports - 10856529

The Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with shortstop Jordy Mercer on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Detroit was pursuing a shortstop to replace free agent Jose Iglesias.

Mercer, 32, batted .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 117 games last season.

Mercer has a .256 career average with 55 homers and 277 RBIs over seven seasons with the Pirates.

Mercer hit more than 10 homers in a season three times for Pittsburgh. He drove in a career-high 59 runs in 2016.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.