Reports: Tigers sign RH Ross

FILE PHOTO: Aug 16, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Tyson Ross (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers have signed right-hander Tyson Ross to a one-year contract worth $5.75 million, according to multiple reports.

Last week, the Tigers signed left-hander Matt Moore to a one-year deal.

They will join Daniel Norris, Matthew Boyd, Jordan Zimmermann and Michael Fulmer as potential starters.

Ross, 32, was a second-round draft pick of Oakland in 2008. He made his major league debut with the A’s in 2010 and since has pitched for San Diego, Texas and St. Louis.

Last season, he played for both the Rangers and Cardinals, throwing 149 2/3 innings and striking out 122. He finished with an 8-9 record and a 4.15 ERA.

In his career, Ross is 43-65 with a 3.95 ERA.

—Field Level Media