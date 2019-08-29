Dorian: Gulf Coast League ends season, Rays watchful

The Gulf Coast League canceled the final two games of the season and the league playoffs because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

The rookie-level circuit’s season will end with the completion of Thursday’s games.

“In an effort to ensure that all players, coaches and staff members have a chance to evacuate and prepare for the storm, we have decided to cancel the final two regular season games, as well as the playoffs,” said Tim Brunswick, Minor League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball and business operations. “After discussing the options with the teams, the decision to end the season early was the best choice for the safety of everyone involved as that is our top priority.”

Forecasts on Thursday said Dorian could intensify into a Category 4 hurricane and potentially make landfall Sunday along the east coast of Florida, or perhaps Georgia or North Carolina, depending on the track.

The Miami Marlins are on the road from Friday through Sept. 6. The Tampa Bay Rays open a 10-game homestand Friday, and the Tampa Bay Times reported that the team is discussing options should Dorian affect play.

