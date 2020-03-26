MLB draft reportedly moved back to July

FILE PHOTO: Mar 17, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A view of the exterior of Busch Stadium. Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball plans to delay its annual draft at least one month to July.

ESPN reported the draft is likely to be shortened with bonuses deferred due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

MLB and the Players Association are engaged in talks that would reduce the draft to between five and 10 rounds, ESPN reported. Signing bonuses with a small upfront payment and larger amounts due in July 2021 and July 2022, are planned for the deferral of bonuses.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft was Oregon State catcher Adley Rutchsman, who signed for $8.1 million, a record baseball bonus.

All 2020 undrafted players would have a maximum signing bonus of $10,000, according to the report.

The 2019 draft was held June 3-5 and had 40 total rounds.

—Field Level Media