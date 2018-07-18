Manfred says MLB could expand to 32 teams

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball is considering expansion from 30 to 32 teams.

Oct 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at a press conference regarding Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (not pictured) before game four of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports - 10373970

Manfred even named some prospective markets.

“We have a real list of cities that I think are not only interested in having baseball, but are viable in terms of baseball - places like Portland, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Nashville in the United States, certainly Montreal, maybe Vancouver, in Canada,” Manfred said, according to the Nashville Business Journal. “We think there’s places in Mexico we could go over the long haul.”

A 32-team field would make for easier scheduling and allow MLB to realign to eight four-team divisions. It also would change the postseason configuration, he said.

—Field Level Media