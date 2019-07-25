Major League Baseball expands partnership with DraftKings

(Reuters) - Fantasy sports provider DraftKings Inc on Thursday announced an expanded multi-year deal with Major League Baseball to use league data and logos within its sports wagering products, as real-time betting becomes more popular at sports and entertainment events.

The partnership, whose financial terms and duration were not disclosed, gives DraftKings the right to use official MLB game data along with MLB marks and logos - expanding its wager offerings.

Boston-based DraftKings was the first firm to roll out mobile sports betting in New Jersey, an important milestone as legal sports wagers spread through the United States.

More states have been legalizing sports betting - long regulated in the United Kingdom and elsewhere - after the U.S. Supreme Court in May overturned a 1992 law that had barred it in most places outside of Nevada.

This deal marks MLB’s second sports betting partnership, the first being with MGM Resorts International in November of last year, adding to a number of such deals between sportsbook operators, on the one side, and leagues and teams, on the other, as the nascent American legal sports betting market takes shape.

MLB expects to announce additional sports gambling agreements in the coming weeks.