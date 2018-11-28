U.S. Major League Baseball partners with MGM Resorts for gaming

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced it would partner with MGM Resorts International for league data use in gaming, promotion on MLB-owned media platforms and team sponsorships.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement, which makes MGM an “official partner” of MLB, were not disclosed.

The deal gives MGM the ability to use MLB’s official game data in its sports wagering products. MGM will also get exclusive access to MLB’s enhanced statistics.

There have been a number of such deals recently between sportsbook operators, on the one side, and leagues and teams, on the other, as the nascent American legal sports betting market takes shape.

More and more states have been legalizing sports betting - long regulated in the United Kingdom and elsewhere - after the U.S. Supreme Court in May overturned a 1992 law that had barred it in most places outside of Nevada.

“Our partnership with MGM will help us navigate this evolving space responsibly, and we look forward to the fan engagement opportunities ahead,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement.

MGM’s agreement also extends to Japan’s grassroots baseball events, including the MLB Road Show, which goes on tour throughout the country with batting and pitching cages, baserunning stations and a baseball museum.

“Combining MGM Resorts’ world class entertainment and technology with MLB data will continue to transform a rapidly changing industry,” MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said in a statement.

The deal is MGM’s third official partnership with a major sports league. In October, MGM inked an agreement with the National Hockey League after having previously signed a deal with the National Basketball Association.

“Agreements between sports leagues and the gaming industry enable all sports stakeholders to work together to eliminate the illegal sports betting market,” Sara Slane, senior vice president of public affairs for the American Gaming Association, said in a statement.