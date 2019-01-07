Former OF Lenny Green dies at 86

Former outfielder Lenny Green died Sunday on his 86th birthday, the Detroit Tigers announced.

No cause of death was revealed.

Green batted .267 with 47 homers, 253 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 1,136 games over 12 seasons.

Green played for the Baltimore Orioles (1957-59, 1964), Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins (1959-64), Los Angeles Angels (1964), Boston Red Sox (1965-66) and the Tigers (1967-68). The Senators moved to Minnesota following the 1960 campaign.

Green hit a career-high 14 homers for the Twins in 1962.

