Phenom Guerrero Jr. headed to Triple-A after dad's HOF induction

The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting heralded third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Triple-A, but he has an important detour to make on his way to report to the Buffalo Bisons.

Mar 27, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals at Olympic Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Guerrero, 19, is in Cooperstown, N.Y., this weekend to join the festivities as part of his father’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Blue Jays announced he will head west from Cooperstown to join the Bisons in time for Tuesday’s game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Field.

The younger Guerrero has been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the minor leagues. He has been a nightmare for Double-A pitchers this season, batting .402. He’s hit 14 home runs and has 60 RBIs, despite missing almost a month with a strained patellar ligament in his left knee.