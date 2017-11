(Reuters) - Former Major League Baseball star Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young Awards for best pitcher, died on Tuesday in a crash of his small plane in the Gulf of Mexico, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told a news conference in Florida.

FILE PHOTO: Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay throws against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto September 5, 2008. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan/File photo

Halladay, who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, was 40.