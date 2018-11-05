Steinbrenner, Piniella headline 'Today's Game Era' ballot

FILE PHOTO: Tourists stop to take photographs of a wax figure of former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner at Madame Tussauds in New York, July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and three-time World Series winning manager Lou Piniella headline the “Today’s Game Era” ballot, released Monday by the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballot, which will be reviewed and voted upon Dec. 9 at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, includes six former big-league players, three managers and one executive.

The Today’s Game Era is one of four Eras Committees, formerly known as the Veterans Committee, which provide Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons who are no longer eligible for election by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA).

The 10-name ballot includes Harold Baines, designated hitter and right fielder; Albert Belle, left fielder; Joe Carter, outfielder and first baseman; Will Clark, first baseman; Orel Hershiser, pitcher; Davey Johnson, manager; Charlie Manuel, manager; Piniella, manager; Lee Smith, relief pitcher; and Steinbrenner, executive.

The Eras Committee is the only chance for managers and executives to get into the Hall of Fame. All candidates except for Steinbrenner are living.

