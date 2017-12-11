Former Tigers Morris, Trammell elected to Hall of Fame

(The Sports Xchange) - Former Detroit Tigers stars Jack Morris and Alan Trammell were elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by the Modern Era Baseball committee.

Jul 13, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins former pitcher Jack Morris throws to first base during the MLB legends and celebrity softball game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Morris, a pitcher, and Trammell, a shortstop, both failed to gain entry during their 15 years on the regular ballot. Morris gained two-thirds of the vote in 2012 -- his 13th time on the ballot -- but didn’t receive the required 75 percent in either of his final two years.

In balloting by the 16-member Modern Era panel, with 12 votes needed for election, Morris got 14 votes and Trammell received 13.

Ted Simmons, an eight-time All-Star catcher, just missed election to Cooperstown, getting 11 votes.

“I‘m so proud that Jack and I will be going in together,” Trammell said.

Morris added, ”I can’t think of a better scenario to go in with a former teammate and a guy that I respect and love so much, and I know it’s going to be good day.

“It’s going to be a warm and fuzzy day for Tigers fans because the tradition of Tiger baseball is magnified because of finally getting acknowledged from that great ‘84 team.”

Sep 27, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks interim manager Alan Trammell (3) looks on before facing the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Morris (now 62) and Trammell (now 59) were teammates on the powerhouse 1984 Tigers team that defeated the San Diego Padres in five games to win the World Series.

Morris, a five-time All-Star, compiled a 254-186 record in 18 big-league seasons with the Tigers (1977-90), Minnesota Twins (1991), Toronto Blue Jays (1992-93) and Cleveland Indians (1994). He had a high 3.90 ERA but pitched 28 shutouts and had 175 complete games.

Morris won 20 or more games on three occasions. He also was MVP of the 1991 World Series for the Twins and was 7-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 13 overall postseason starts. He won another championship with the Blue Jays in 1992.

Trammell played his entire 20-year career with the Tigers and batted .285 with 185 homers and 1,003 RBIs. He had 2,365 career hits and stole 236 bases and was a five-time Gold Glove winner.

The six-time All-Star’s best season was 1987, when he established career highs of 28 homers, 105 RBIs and a .343 batting average. He finished second in the American League MVP balloting behind Toronto’s George Bell.

Trammell was MVP of the 1984 World Series when he batted .450 with two homers against his hometown Padres. Overall, he hit .333 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 13 postseason games.

Candidates passed over were pitchers Tommy John and Luis Tiant, catcher Ted Simmons, first basemen Steve Garvey and Don Mattingly, outfielders Dale Murphy and Dave Parker and former players union executive Marvin Miller.