MLB adds tip hotline in wake of harassment allegations

After two recent cases of harassment charges leveled at personnel, Major League Baseball added an independently operated tip hotline Tuesday.

In a post on its website, MLB wrote, in part, “MLB and its Clubs will continue to strive to create environments in which individuals feel accepted; and when they do not, they feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or ostracism.

“Because it is imperative that we are made aware of inappropriate conduct so that it may be addressed and remedied, MLB and its Clubs will provide multiple avenues for any individual to make a complaint, with an option to remain anonymous. All MLB and Club employees will be held accountable for inappropriate conduct, regardless of an individual’s seniority, rank, or stature.

“Harassment and discrimination have no place within or around Major League Baseball -- we must work together to build an even playing field for all those involved in our beloved game. If you wish to report a concern about conduct inconsistent with these principles, please call our externally managed Speak Up hotline at 1-844-993-0562.”

The action comes in the wake of allegations that then-New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway (a former Mets manager) made untoward advances via text toward women working in sports media.

The Mets fired Porter after he admitted to sending inappropriate messages to a woman. Callaway denied similar charges directed against him by five women, and the Angels suspended him pending the results of an investigation.

MLB stated it will not tolerate discrimination based on “race, color, creed, national origin or citizenship status, ancestry, religion, gender, sexual orientation, actual or perceived gender identity, physical or mental disability, age, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.”

