Report: Phillies, others offering Harper $300 million-plus

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly willing to give free agent outfielder Bryce Harper more than $300 million guaranteed — and they may not be the only ones.

Sep 26, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) looks into the stands while standing on the field after the Nationals' game against the Miami Marlins was called for rain in the eighth inning at Nationals Park in what may be his final home game for the Nationals.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted Tuesday that “others are over $300M, too.”

That would mean multiple teams have indicated a willingness to exceed the record-setting 10-year, $300 million free agent deal Manny Machado signed last week with the San Diego Padres.

The average annual value for position players was nudged higher Tuesday with reports Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman agreed to an eight-year, $260 million contract. The AAV for Arenado would be $32.5 million, exceeding the $30 million per season the Padres doled out for Machado.

Heyman said the Phillies still believe they have the highest bid, but their confidence has been shaken somewhat by the emergence of the Los Angeles Dodgers as a serious suitor. The Dodgers met with Harper on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

“Philly has to decide whether to keep faith or dip into the stupid $,” Heyman tweeted.

The San Francisco Giants are also in the mix for the 26-year-old All-Star’s services.

Harper is expected to make his decision by the end of this week, two team executives told USA Today Sports on Monday.

The 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL Most Valuable Player spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Harper batted .249 with 34 homers, a career-high 100 RBIs and a league-leading 130 walks in 2018.

