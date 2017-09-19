Highlights of Monday's MLB games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday’s Major League Baseball games:

Marlins 13, Mets 1

Giancarlo Stanton drilled his major-league-leading 55th homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a 13-1 win over the New York Mets on Monday.

It was Miami’s first game at Marlins Park since Sept. 6, with three contests were moved to Milwaukee due to Hurricane Irma. The Marlins won for just the fourth time in their past 21 games.

Stanton’s homer traveled 455 feet and was clocked at 114 mph. He went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. After not going deep since Sept. 9, Stanton has now launched the most homers by a National League player since Ryan Howard hit 58 for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006.

New York’s Matt Harvey (5-6) took the loss after allowing a season-high 12 hits, two walks and seven runs in four innings.

Yankees 2, Twins 1

Aroldis Chapman recorded the final five outs after Dellin Betances loaded the bases in the eighth inning as New York held to beat Minnesota.

Chapman entered after Betances was booed off the mound for hitting Robbie Grossman with a pitch and issuing walks to pinch hitter Max Kepler and Brian Dozier. Chapman struck out Joe Mauer on three pitches and retired Byron Buxton on a harmless fly ball to right, then threw a hitless ninth for his 16th save.

Aaron Judge hit his 44th homer.

Red Sox 10, Orioles 8 (11 innings)

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single off Miguel Castro in the top of the 11th inning, giving Boston a come-from-behind win over Baltimore.

Matt Barnes (7-3) posted the victory thanks to a scoreless 10th inning. Carson Smith closed it in the 11th for his first save.

Boston, which is 14-3 in extra-inning games, overcame a 6-1 deficit and maintained its three-game lead over the Yankees for first place in the American League East.

Phillies 4, Dodgers 3

Aaron Altherr hit a sixth-inning grand slam off Clayton Kershaw, lifting Philadelphia to a win over Los Angeles.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead with back-to-back home runs by Chris Taylor and Justin Turner to open the first inning.

Kershaw (17-4) gave up just two hits through the first five innings. However, two walks and a single loaded the bases in the sixth for Altherr, who hit his second career grand slam and the first ever allowed by Kershaw.

Brewers 3, Pirates 0

Ryan Braun homered, and Neil Walker drove in a run and scored one against his original club as Milwaukee shut out Pittsburgh.

Five Brewers pitchers kept the Pirates off the board despite giving up eight hits. They combined to strike out 11 and walk none. Milwaukee moved to within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 for Pittsburgh, which has lost six in a row and 11 of 12.

Athletics 8, Tigers 3

Matt Olson homered for the fourth consecutive game, and Jed Lowrie drove in three runs, leading Oakland to a victory over Detroit. Olson has hit 14 homers over the past 20 games.

The Athletics’ scheduled starter, Jharel Cotton, sustained a right groin strain while warming up and was a late scratch. Emergency starter Raul Alcantara held the Tigers scoreless for 3 2/3 innings.

Ian Kinsler had two hits, including a solo homer, and drove in two runs for Detroit. Nicholas Castellanos was 3-for-4, extending his career-high hitting streak to 15 games.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 2

Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges homered, and Luis Perdomo was effectively wild as San Diego defeated Arizona.

Renfroe’s three-run, first-inning blast came on the day the rookie was summoned from Triple-A El Paso. He smacked 20 homers before being sent down on Aug. 18. Hedges’ solo shot in the second was his 18th on the season.

Perdomo (8-10) saw his streak of pitching at least six innings snapped at 10 straight starts. In his 5 1/3 innings, he walked six and gave up four hits. But the Diamondbacks, who left nine runners on base, got to Perdomo for just two runs.