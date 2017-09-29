Highlights of Thursday's MLB games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s Major League Baseball games:

Sep 28, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins 7, Braves 1

Giancarlo Stanton hit his major-league-leading 58th and 59th home runs of the season, leading the Miami Marlins to a 7-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

With three games remaining, Stanton needs one more home run to join the 60-homer club, which includes only five players in MLB history: Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Stanton has 129 RBIs, eight more than the previous franchise record set by Preston Wilson in 2000. Stanton has also scored 121 runs, which ranks third in the majors this year.

Miami rookie Dillon Peters (1-2) earned his first major league win, allowing two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out four. In his previous 18 2/3 innings, Peters allowed 18 runs.

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Brett Phillips drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the sixth inning as Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati.

The Brewers moved to within two games of Colorado for the final National League wild-card spot with three to play. Milwaukee visits St. Louis this weekend while the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jesse Winker tied the game 3-3 with a base hit in the Reds’ two-run sixth inning. Corey Knebel struck out two in the ninth to earn his 39th save.

Astros 12, Red Sox 2

Carlos Correa went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and had three RBIs as Houston prevented Boston from clinching the American League East title with its fourth straight victory.

The Red Sox can lock up the division with a victory against the Astros on Friday or a Yankees loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros remain one game behind Cleveland for the AL’s best record.

Marwin Gonzalez also had three RBIs, Alex Bregman hit his 18th home run, a two-run blast, and Brian McCann clocked a solo shot, his 17th, for Houston. Yuli Gurriel and Cameron Maybin also drove in one run apiece for the Astros.

Rays 9, Yankees 6

Wilson Ramos highlighted a seven-run fifth inning with a go-ahead two-run homer to lift Tampa Bay over New York.

Two nights after being robbed of a grand slam in front of the 385-foot sign by Aaron Hicks, Ramos slugged Sonny Gray’s first pitch to straightaway center field and watched Jacoby Ellsbury climb the wall before the ball cleared the fence.

Cesar Puello added to the inning with an RBI single, and Peter Bourjos capped the rally with a two-run triple. Aaron Judge hit his league-leading 51st homer for the Yankees.

Cubs 2, Cardinals 1 (11 innings)

Taylor Davis recorded an RBI double with two outs in the 11th inning as Chicago eliminated St. Louis from the National League wild-card race.

It was only the second career hit for Davis, making his second career start since being called up from Triple- A Iowa, and his first career RBI. Jen-Ho Tseng (1-0) picked up his first major league victory with three scoreless innings of relief.

Kyle Hendricks, in his final tuneup before the Cubs play the Washington Nationals in the NL Division Series, worked five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine.

Indians 5, Twins 2

Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in 8 1/3 scoreless innings as Cleveland defeated Minnesota for its 100th victory of the season.

Carrasco (18-6) gave up six hits and one walk. He struck out six of the last seven batters he faced, and got support from home runs by Jason Kipnis, Roberto Perez and Jay Bruce.

The Indians, who are 31-3 since Aug. 24, won 100 games for the third time in franchise history. The other two times were 1995, when they were 100-44 in a strike-shortened season, and 1954, when they were 111-43.

Nationals 5, Pirates 4

Alejandro De Aza delivered an RBI single with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Washington a victory over Pittsburgh.

Sep 28, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits an RBI ground rule double during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The hit down the first base line off Daniel Hudson (2-7) scored Anthony Rendon, who led off the ninth with a single and took third on a single by Daniel Murphy. Murphy had three hits and Wilmer Difo had two for the Nationals.

The Pirates’ Josh Bell hit his 26th homer of the year, a two-run shot off closer Sean Doolittle, to tie the game at 4 in the top of the ninth. It was the first blown save in 22 chances for Doolittle with Washington. Andrew McCutchen had led off with a single.

White Sox 5, Angels 4

Rymer Liriano delivered a two-out RBI single that capped a three-run eighth inning as Chicago rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Liriano’s go-ahead single scored Tim Anderson, who singled after Rob Brantly tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-out, two-run homer off of reliever Jesse Chavez. Juan Minaya pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

After Chavez (7-11) retired the first two hitters in the eighth, Avisail Garcia doubled before Brantly followed with his first homer of the season.

Athletics 4, Rangers 1

Sean Manaea allowed only one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings as Oakland handed Texas its seventh straight loss, including four to the Athletics.

Manaea (12-10), who was scratched from his previous turn in the rotation because of a left upper back strain, allowed just three singles and three walks. He struck out six. Oakland has also defeated the Rangers seven straight times.

The Athletics broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning. After Miguel Gonzalez (8-13) retired the first two batters, Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis had back-to-back hits. Designated hitter Ryon Healy followed with a bloop single to center to score both runners.

Tigers 4, Royals 1

Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run double in the fifth inning as Detroit snapped its season-long nine-game losing streak.

Daniel Norris (5-8) gave up two hits over five shutout innings to log his first victory since June 16. Shane Greene worked a scoreless ninth to collect his eighth save, coaxing Melky Cabrera to ground into a game-ending double play.

Paulo Orlando homered for the second consecutive night for Kansas City. Danny Duffy (9-10) absorbed the loss.