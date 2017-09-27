Highlights of Tuesday's MLB games

Sep 26, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) singles against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball games:

Pirates 10, Orioles 1

Andrew McCutchen recorded a career-high eight RBIs, including a grand slam and a three-run homer, to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

In the second inning, McCutchen cracked his first career grand slam over the center-field wall to give Pittsburgh a 6-0 lead. His second home run made it 10-1 in the sixth.

McCutchen was taken out of the game at the start of the seventh inning, allowing the crowd to give him a standing ovation.

He also had a double and a single to go 4-for-4 while becoming the first Pirate to have eight RBIs in a game since Jason Bay on July 2, 2004.

Rockies 6, Marlins 0

Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings as Colorado moved another step closer to the post-season with a victory over Miami.

The Rockies lead Milwaukee for the National League’s second wild-card berth by 1 1/2 games.

Trevor Story hit a three-run homer in Colorado’s four-run first inning, and Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer in the fifth off Marlins starter Jose Urena (14-7).

Brewers 7, Reds 6

Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer, and Stephen Vogt doubled three times and scored two runs to lead Milwaukee past Cincinnati.

Santana went deep for the 29th time this season as the Brewers combined for 10 hits. It helped make up for a short outing from Brewers starter Zach Davies, who was charged with three runs, six hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Cardinals 8, Cubs 7

Jedd Gyorko and Randal Grichuk hit home runs in the seventh inning to build an 8-3 lead as St Louis prevented Chicago from winning the NL Central title.

The Cardinals remained 2 1/2 games behind Colorado for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Jake Arrieta (14-10) lasted only three innings for the Cubs, yielding five runs (three earned) and six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 4

Chris Sale was hammered for four home runs in five innings, and Toronto played the role of spoiler for a second straight night by beating Boston.

Josh Donaldson hit two solo homers, Teoscar Hernandez delivered one, and Kendrys Morales belted a two-run shot off Sale (17-8).

J.A. Happ (10-11) pitched seven strong frames to keep the Red Sox from moving closer to their second straight American League East title. Boston leads the New York Yankees by three games with five to play.

Yankees 6, Rays 1

Jordan Montgomery survived an eventful first inning and pitched six effective innings as New York clinched at least home-field advantage in next week’s wild-card game with a victory over Tampa Bay.

Aaron Hicks returned from a second disabled list stint because of an oblique injury and had an eventful start. He helped Montgomery (9-7) by leaping in front of the 385-foot sign to rob Wilson Ramos of a first-inning grand slam.

Twins 8, Indians 6

Brian Dozier’s three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted Minnesota to its fifth straight victory and to the brink of a playoff berth.

The Twins, whose magic number to clinch the second AL wild-card spot was reduced to one over the Los Angeles Angels, pounded out 17 hits and used 10 pitchers in the game that saw starter Bartolo Colon leave after one inning because of illness.

Sep 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Angels 9, White Sox 3

Los Angeles used a six-run second to build an early lead, and Parker Bridwell worked 6 2/3 innings to improve to 5-0 on the road with a victory over Chicago.

Brandon Phillips, Luis Valbuena and Mike Trout each homered off White Sox Chris Volstad (1-1) in the second inning. Volstad, making his first start in five years, pitched five innings.

Dodgers 9, Padres 2

Yasmani Grandal and Corey Seager hit three-run homers, and Alex Wood worked around trouble for six innings as Los Angeles clinched home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs with a victory over San Diego.

The win was the Dodgers’ 56th at home this season, breaking the Los Angeles record for home victories in a season despite a stretch of nine consecutive home games during their recent 1-16 slump.

Astros 14, Rangers 3

Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings as Houston routed Texas.

The Astros closed within one game of Cleveland for the best record and home-field advantage in the American League playoffs. Houston clinched home field in the AL Division Series.

Sep 26, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana (16) hits a 3-run homer in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks 11, Giants 4

J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, and Robbie Ray won his sixth consecutive decision as Arizona defeated San Francisco.

Martinez doubled home two runs in first inning and hit a grand slam in a six-run second inning to extend his strong September run. He is hitting .414 with 15 homers and 35 RBIs in 21 games this month and 44 home runs in 115 games this season.

Mariners 6, Athletics 3

Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer, Yonder Alonso launched a two-run shot, and Seattle defeated Oakland for a franchise record eighth straight time.

Alonso, a former Athletic, hit his 27th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Valencia, who also played for Oakland, hit his 15th homer in the seventh.

Khris Davis hit his career-high-tying 42nd home run for the A‘s, a two-run shot in the sixth.

Phillies 4, Nationals 1

Jake Thompson allowed one run in five-plus innings as Philadelphia spoiled the return of Bryce Harper in its victory over Washington.

Thompson (3-2) hit Anthony Rendon with a pitch to start the sixth inning and was removed after allowing one run and four hits with five strikeouts.

Harper, who had been out since Aug. 13 due to left leg injuries, batted three times and was removed after his fifth-inning popout. The slugger finished 0-for-2 with a walk.

Mets 4, Braves 3

Travis Taijeron’s RBI single with one out in the ninth inning capped a comeback that gave New York a victory over Atlanta.

Kevin Plawecki, whose two-run homer in the seventh pulled the Mets within 3-2, led off the ninth with a single off A.J. Minter (0-1).

Dominic Smith then drew a walk before Minter struck out Amed Rosario. Taijeron followed with a line drive over the head of left fielder Jace Peterson as pinch runner Juan Lagares raced home.

Royals 2, Tigers 1

Jason Vargas claimed his 18th victory, and Whit Merrifield scored a run and drove in a run as Kansas City defeated Detroit.

Vargas (18-10) picked up his first win over the Tigers since June 16, 2014. He surrendered one run on five hits over six innings, throwing 54 strikes in 82 pitches. He walked one and struck out three.