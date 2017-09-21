FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MLB breaks record for home runs in season
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 20, 2017 / 4:17 AM / a month ago

MLB breaks record for home runs in season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball set a record for home runs in a single season on Tuesday with Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon’s round-tripper in Toronto making it 5,694 for the year.

Sep 20, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) slides safely home to score under the tag of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The previous record was set in 2000 during what has been dubbed the “Steroid Era”.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton has led the power resurgence this season with a league-leading 55 home runs, while rookie Aaron Judge has 44 to top the American League.

In 2014, there were only 4,186 home runs, the lowest total in a non strike-affected season since 1993. While there has been speculation that the upsurge in home runs is a result of changes to the baseballs themselves, MLB has denied it made any alterations to the ball.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.