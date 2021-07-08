Astros' Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to skip All-Star Game

Houston Astros standouts Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa both announced Thursday they are skipping the All-Star Game.

Altuve said he needs time to rest and Correa said he will be staying home with his pregnant wife.

The All-Star Game takes place next Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Altuve (second base) and Correa (shortstop) were both named to the American League squad as reserves.

“I really want to thank everybody that voted for me, that believe in me. I really need these four days,” Altuve said. “I’m putting my team first because I really think we have a chance to win this year.”

Altuve, 31, is a seven-time All-Star and is batting .286 with 19 homers, 52 RBIs and 64 runs in 74 games this season. He said the All-Star break will help him with “some issues” with his left leg.

Correa’s wife, Daniella, is pregnant with the couple’s first child. He said the couple has a doctor’s appointment during the break.

“It’s a tough decision,” Correa said. “People voted for me to be in it -- want to see me play in it.”

Correa, 26, is an All-Star for the second time. He is batting .291 with 16 homers, 52 RBIs and 61 runs in 81 games.

The Astros entered Thursday in first place in the AL West with a 54-33 record, a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox (54-34) for the best record in American League.