Astros' Bregman issues foul-mouthed rant over replay reversal

Alex Bregman lost a triple in the sixth inning Wednesday, and then he lost his cool postgame.

Jul 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman (2) connects for a triple that would be ruled an out due to fan interference in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros infielder was called out when a video review resulted in a ruling of fan interference, a crucial play in a game Houston ultimately lost 3-2 to the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The leadoff hitter in the sixth, Bregman hit a ball that nearly reached the wall in left field. Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra was making a leap at the fence when the ball ticked off the glove of a fan — in an Astros jersey — who was reaching over the wall.

At the request of Colorado manager Bud Black, the umpires went to a video review, and after the tape was viewed, the call was overturned and Bregman was called out.

The television broadcast then showed Bregman swearing at the umpires, and he threw his helmet but wasn’t ejected. After the game, Bregman issued a foul-mouthed reaction.

“It was a (bleeping) joke, and they should be (bleeping) ashamed of themselves,” Bregman told reporters. “Obviously the guy has never played (bleeping) baseball before in his life, the guy in charge of whoever made that decision. There is no possible way you can say a left fielder jumping backwards into a wall is guaranteed to make a catch.

“It changed the whole (bleeping) game. We’re up 2-1 at the time, I’m at third base. We need a fly ball to the outfield to get me in, and it’s 3-1. It’s (bleeping) horrible.”

Bregman wound up 0-for-3, and the Astros managed just one total hit off three Colorado pitchers.

—Field Level Media