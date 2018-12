Catcher Robinson Chirinos signed a one-year, $5.75 million deal with the Houston Astros.

Chirinos, 34, hit .222 for the Rangers last season and set career highs with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

The Astros are replacing Brian McCann, who signed with the Braves, and their other two catchers — Martin Maldonado and Evan Gattis — are also free agents.

—Field Level Media