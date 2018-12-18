Reports: Astros agree to deal with OF Brantley

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates after scoring a run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros agreed to terms on a two-year, $32 million deal with outfielder Michael Brantley on Monday evening, according to multiple reports.

The deal was not yet official but both sides agreed to the terms, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported. The contract reportedly runs through the 2020 season and does not include any club or player options.

Brantley, 31, is a three-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his major league seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He is expected to play left field, designated hitter and first base for the Astros, who were in search of a left-handed hitter such as Brantley to provide balance to their lineup.

Last season, Brantley hit .309 with 17 home runs, 76 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 143 games. He was limited to 101 games combined over the previous two seasons because of injuries that required surgeries on his right shoulder and right ankle.

Since making his debut in 2009, Brantley is a .295 career hitter with 87 homers, 528 RBIs and 118 stolen bases. His best season came in 2014, when he finished third in the voting for American League Most Valuable Player after hitting .327 with 20 homers, 97 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 156 games.

