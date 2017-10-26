FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Astros rediscover offense to tie series
#Sports News
October 26, 2017 / 6:33 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Astros rediscover offense to tie series

Jahmal Corner

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Houston Astros turned the World Series into a home run derby on Wednesday as the offensive juggernaut finally unleashed its firepower against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Charlie Culberson (37) hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the eleventh inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Held in check for a game and a half, the Astros secured a frantic 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Dodgers that put them in the driver’s seat heading back to Houston with the best-of-seven series tied 1-1.

“I’ve got to tell you, we’re never out of it,” Houston shortstop Carlos Correa told reporters after finishing with three hits and a 10th-inning home run.

”We have a lineup that’s really scary when it’s on.”

Houston led the Majors in batting average, runs scored and RBIs during the regular season and it seemed only a matter of time before they remembered that in the World Series.

Stifled in Game One by Clayton Kershaw and trailing 3-1 entering the eighth inning of Game Two, things changed when the Astros scraped together runs in the eighth and ninth to even the game at 3-3.

Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

American League MVP candidate Jose Altuve, named the AL’s most outstanding offensive player, hit a homer in the 10th before Correa followed with a solo shot of his own.

George Springer ultimately delivered the game-winning two-run smash in the 11th.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The Astros were also delighted to have solved the formidable Dodgers bullpen. LA relievers had not allowed a run in 28 innings before the Astros broke through.

“It just means that our team isn’t going to quit,” Springer said. “Our team was able to stay resilient. This is confidence for sure.”

When the smoke had cleared on a World Series game that featured a record eight home runs, the Dodgers too were impressed with the Astros’ firepower.

“You look at the offensive power, they can do a lot of things,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “They play to the very last out.”

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
