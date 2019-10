Oct 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg heads to the clubhouse and celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park. The Washington Nationals won the World Series winning four games to three. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Wednesday after helping his team capture their maiden Major League Baseball championship.

Strasburg earned wins in each of his two World Series starts versus the Houston Astros during which he gave up a combined four runs over 14-1/3 innings.