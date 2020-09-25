Betts first Dodger to have MLB's top selling jersey

Sep 23, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) sprints to first base during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium. Betts flied out on the play. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has been a hit on and off the field in his first year with the team, finishing the season with the top selling jersey in Major League Baseball, the league said on Friday.

Betts, acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, becomes the first member of the Dodgers to top the list since rankings began in 2010.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was second and Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper third in the rankings based on the sale of jerseys from MLBShop.com since the opening day of the COVID-19-hit season that saw the schedule cut from 182 to 60 games.

Fourth and fifth spots on the list were occupied by a pair of 21-year-olds, Dominican-born rising stars San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

Joining Betts in the top 10 were Dodgers team mates Cody Bellinger in sixth and pitcher Clayton Kershaw ninth.