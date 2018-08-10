Orioles' Jones moves to RF upon call-up of Mullins

Adam Jones’ tenure as center fielder for the Baltimore Orioles ended Friday with the call-up of prospect Cedric Mullins from Triple-A Norfolk.

Jul 11, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (10) runs down a fly during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jones will be in the lineup as the right fielder for the contest against the Boston Red Sox.

Jones, 33, has been Baltimore’s center fielder since 2008 and has won four Gold Gloves. He is batting .281 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs this season.

The five-time All-Star recently began taking fly balls in right field as he was aware of the possibility that Mullins would be recalled. He seemed to be fine with the move based on a tweet he put out Friday afternoon.

Mullins is considered one of Baltimore’s top prospects. The 23-year-old batted .267 with five homers and 12 steals in 59 games at Norfolk after being promoted from Double-A Bowie earlier this season.

He batted .313 with six homers and nine steals in 49 games for Bowie.

The Orioles designated infielder Danny Valencia for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Mullins. Valencia batted .263 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 78 games this season.

—Field Level Media