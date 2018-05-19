FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Royals' Butera keeps promise, dyes hair pink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera debuted a bright pink hair color before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees.

May 18, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals fan Dagan talks with catcher Drew Butera (9) before the game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Consider it a promise kept.

When 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter was getting chemotherapy treatment in 2016 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Butera made a promise to dye his hair any color Lingenfelter wanted after he beat the disease.

Lingenfelter has been in remission for more than a year, according to his mother, so Butera made good on his word Friday.

“From meeting in 2016 and making a pact, to beating cancer and matching pink hair today!,” the Royals tweeted, along with photos of the pair together with matching pink ‘dos.

The Royals beat the Yankees, 5-2, but Butera didn’t get a chance to get in the game.

—Field Level Media

