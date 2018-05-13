Lindor dominates to lead Indians over Royals, 6-2

Francisco Lindor went 4-for-4 with two solo homers and two doubles Saturday as the Cleveland Indians waited out a 75-minute rain delay before beating the Kansas City Royals 6-2 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

May 12, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor scored four runs for the Indians, while Mike Clevinger (3-0) lasted 7 2/3 innings, scattering eight hits and yielding two runs with no walks and five strikeouts. Michael Brantley also enjoyed a big day for Cleveland, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Jakob Junis (4-3) toiled 5 2/3 innings in a losing cause for Kansas City, ceding six hits and four runs while walking two and fanning seven. The Royals fell to 13-26 and have been outscored by a whopping 60 runs on the season.

May 12, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) celebrates in the dugout after being relieved during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The teams traded runs over the first three innings. Kansas City initiated scoring in its half of the first on an infield out by Salvador Perez that plated Jon Jay, but Brantley equalized in the Indians’ first by following Lindor’s first double with an RBI single.

May 12, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy (61) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler gave the Royals a 2-1 lead in the third when he laced a double to right that chased Jay home, but Lindor tied it in Cleveland’s third with his first homer, a line shot over the wall in right.

The score stayed even until the Indians batted in the sixth. Lindor raked his second double and Brantley traded places with him, grounding a double down the right field line that snapped the tie. Yonder Alonso followed with a two-out RBI single that made it 4-2.

In the seventh, Lindor touched reliever Kevin McCarthy for his 12th homer of the year, a solo blast to left-center. Brantley singled, moved all the way to third on a bad pickoff throw by McCarthy and rode home on a two-out RBI single by Edwin Encarnacion.

Jay and Soler each went 3-for-4 for Kansas City, but the Royals managed just two other hits on the day, both harmless singles.

Cleveland got back to the .500 mark with the win at 19-19, maintaining the AL Central lead.