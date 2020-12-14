Royals re-sign veteran RHP Holland

The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they have re-signed right-hander Greg Holland.

Holland, 35, signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The three-time All-Star will be starting the second season of his second stint with the club. He went 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA and six saves in 28 relief appearances for Kansas City in 2020 before becoming a free agent after the season.

Holland also was with the Royals from 2010-15 and was an All-Star in both 2013 and 2014 when he was one of the top closers in the game. Holland had a 1.21 ERA and 47 saves in 68 games in 2013 and 46 saves with a 1.44 ERA in 65 appearances in 2014.

Holland saved 32 games in 48 appearances in 2015 before suffering a major arm injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery. The injury caused him to miss the postseason as the Royals defeated the New York Mets to win the World Series.

He missed the 2016 season while recuperating but returned to All-Star form in 2017 when he went 3-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 41 saves in 61 appearances for the Colorado Rockies.

Holland bounced around the next two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks before hooking back up with Kansas City for last season.

Overall, Holland is 27-22 with 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 494 relief appearances over 10 major league seasons. Holland has 151 saves for the Royals, which ranks fourth in franchise history behind Jeff Montgomery (304), Dan Quisenberry (238) and Joakim Soria (162).