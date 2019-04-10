Royals' Merrifield extends hitting streak to 30 games

FILE PHOTO: Mar 28, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) makes a sliding catch for an out during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield led off the bottom of the first inning Tuesday with an opposite-field triple off the Seattle Mariners’ Marco Gonzales to extend his hitting streak to 30 games, tying the club record.

Hall of Famer George Brett had a 30-game hitting streak in 1980, the year he batted .390.

Merrifield owns the longest streak in the majors since Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman had a 30-game streak in 2016.

Merrifield’s streak is tied (with 21 other players) for the 36th-longest run in major league history. With Merrifield’s streak dating back to Sept. 10, 2018, it’s the longest multi-season run since Jimmy Rollins hit in 38 straight in 2005-06 for Philadelphia.

It is the longest streak since Baltimore’s Eric Davis also hit in 30 straight in 1998. If Merrifield hits safely throughout the rest of the homestand, he would be at 35 games, tied for 11th all-time.

Merrifield, 30, has a .295 career batting average. Last year, he led the major leagues with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases.

—Field Level Media